In addition to the abundance of collegiate-themed Nike Dunk colorways that have already landed on shelves this year, the brand is also getting experimental with the new styles it’s introducing of the popular retro shoe.

One of the pairs is this forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Siempre Familia,” seen in leak form thanks to @Wavegod_thelegend on Instagram. While the inspiration behind this pair has not been made official, it’s possible this shoe could be associated with this year’s observance of Dia de Los Muertos as the all-over reptile upper is decorated with patterns on the Swoosh as well as the lizard graphic on the heel, which are typically associated with the annual Mexican holiday. The Spanish phrase “Siempre Familia” is also stamped on the insoles, which translates to “Always Family” in English.

A release date for this “Siempre Familia” Nike Dunk Low has not been confirmed by the brand, but we’ll continue to keep you posted here at Sole Collector.