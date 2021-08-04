With the Dunk set to release in a fall-ready “Cider” colorway soon, Nike has given its popular shoe another new look this year.

Shown here via product images from the Swoosh is the upcoming Dunk Low “Shimmer.” The latest offering deviates from the standard Dunk styles by using premium silver cracked leather for the overlay panels that are combined with a white mesh underlay on the upper. The sneaker also features a black suede Swoosh on the sides with matching tongue tags and Nike branding on the heel. The look is completed with a white midsole and a grey outsole.

There’s currently no release date available for this Nike Dunk Low “Shimmer” but the style is expected to drop this year for a $110 price tag. Grab a closer look at the upcoming style below.

Nike Dunk Low ”Shimmer”

Release Date: 2021

Color: N/A

Style #: DO5882-001

Price: $110

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike