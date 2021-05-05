It’s not hard to see that the Nike Dunk is having a moment right now with an abundance of styles that have released in the past year. Switching things up from the standard Dunk releases, the brand may soon introduce a new variation of the shoe if this latest set of leaked imagery is any indication.

Thanks to @JFGrails on Instagram is a first look at the unreleased Nike Dunk “Scrap” that’s rumored to release sometime this year. The sneaker goes away from the traditional leather construction and two-tone color scheme by utilizing a mesh-based upper that’s paired with dissected panels serving as both the overlay and underlay panels in various shapes and sizes. Sticking with the traditional look of the shoe is a simple white midsole and a gum outsole.

Release info for this Nike Dunk Low “Scrap” is currently slim but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.