It’s not hard to see that the Nike Dunk is having a moment right now with an abundance of styles that have released in the past year. Switching things up from the standard Dunk releases, the brand may soon introduce a new variation of the shoe if this latest set of leaked imagery is any indication.

Thanks to @JFGrails on Instagram is a first look at the unreleased Nike Dunk “Scrap” that’s rumored to release sometime this year. The sneaker goes away from the traditional leather construction and two-tone color scheme by utilizing a mesh-based upper that’s paired with dissected panels serving as both the overlay and underlay panels in various shapes and sizes. Sticking with the traditional look of the shoe is a simple white midsole and a gum outsole.

Release info for this Nike Dunk Low “Scrap” is currently slim but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Nike Dunk Low 'Scrap' Medial
Image via JFGrails

 