The Nike Dunk’s run continues with a new camo-covered style dropping next month.

The latest makeup of the Nike Dunk Low has been dubbed “Sail Multi-Camo” by the brand and as the name suggests, the shoe features a predominantly sail mesh upper and is paired with various camo patterns covering the overlay panels that differ from the left shoe to the right shoe. Adding to the look are green accents appearing on the shoe’s Swoosh branding, sock liner, and outsole.

According to SNKRS, this “Sail Multi-Camo” Dunk Low will be dropping on Aug. 4 via the app for a retail price of $110. Grab an official look at the shoe below.

Nike Dunk Low “Sail Multi-Camo”

Release Date: 08/04/21

Color: Sail/Vintage Green-Total Orange-White

Style #: DH0957-100

Price: $110

Image via Nike

