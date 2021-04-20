Additional Nike Dunk styles are reportedly on the way next year with rumblings of a new "Animal Pack" expected to arrive in 2021.

According to py_rates, the pack consists of two "Black/Pure Platinum" and "Beach" colorways. Although early images have yet to surface, mock-up photos depict each pair donning animal-inspired overlays including zebra and leopard, respectively. This pack will join a group of Dunks including both low and high-top styles rumored to release throughout next year.

As of now, the Nike Dunk Low "Animal Pack" is scheduled to launch sometime in 2021 for a retail price of $110 each. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (04/20): An official look at one of the two “Animal” Nike Dunk Low styles has surfaced, but release details have yet to be confirmed by Nike. Check out a detailed look below as we await the official launch information.

Image via Nike

