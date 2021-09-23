In addition to the upcoming “Cider” colorway, Nike has another iteration of the popular Dunk Low coming that’s perfect for your fall sneaker rotation.

The Nike Dunk Low shown here dons a fall-ready look featuring a traditional white-based leather upper that’s combined with orange overlay panels and brown Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe is also equipped with orange shoelaces while matching “Nike” branding appears on the tongue tag and footbed. Completing the look is the tooling that blends together a white midsole with a brown outsole.

While the official release details have yet to be announced by the brand, the arrival of the product images of this Nike Dunk Low suggests the shoe should be dropping sooner than later. Take a closer look at the upcoming style below.

Nike Dunk Low

Release Date: 2021

Style #: DQ4697-800

Price: $100

Image via Nike

