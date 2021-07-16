Along with bring backs of familiar styles from the past, Nike will continue to introduce new Dunk Low colorways this year including this new premium rendition.

Previewed here via stock photos from retailer Footpatrol is the new Nike Dunk Low PRM “Cider.” The fall-appropriate pair uses a majority suede makeup with a touch of leather on the eyestay, heel, Swoosh, and toe. The colorway itself blends shades of Off Noir with Cider brown, Dark Chocolate, and a pop of Wild Berry at the tongue logo and heel.

Although an exact release date is not yet available, this Nike Dunk Low PRM “Cider” is set to drop sometime soon at a premium retail price of $110. Take a closer look at the upcoming release below.

Nike Dunk Low PRM “Cider”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Off Noir/Cider-Dark Chocolate-Wild Berry

Style #: DH0601-001

Price: $110

Image via Footpatrol

Image via Footpatrol