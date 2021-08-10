Back in 2019, Nike revealed how it plans to fight climate change with the introduction of its “Move to Zero” initiative. Since then, the brand has been steadily incorporating sustainable materials into its sneaker releases. This trend will soon continue with an upcoming set of Dunks, if these images are any indication.

Official Nike product images of two forthcoming Dunk Low “Move to Zero” styles have surfaced this week. Both pairs come in the model’s traditional two-toned color blocking with white leather serving as the base of the uppers and are separated by either the sail or pink hue for the overlay panels. The shoe’s standout detail is the neon yellow footbed featuring Nike’s “Move to Zero” logo as well as the speckled outsole that’s likely constructed out of recycled materials.

As of now, the official release date for these “Move to Zero” Dunk Lows have yet to be confirmed by the brand but grab a detailed look below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike