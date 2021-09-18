Not only does Nike have plans of releasing a premium version of the Dunk Low this fall, but there’s also a new collegiate-inspired flavor set to join the lineup.

Expected to make its way to sneaker shelves soon is this “Midas Gold” Dunk Low colorway after official Nike product images of the shoe surfaced this week. While there are no official logos on the shoe confirming its ties to a specific school, the makeup does incorporate the classic “Be True To Your School” collection with a traditional two-tone color scheme with Midas Gold and Tough Red dressing the upper.

As of now, a release date for this “Midas Gold” Dunk Low makeup has yet to be announced by the brand but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Nike Dunk Low “Midas Gold”

Color: Midas Gold/Tough Red-White

Style #: DD1391-701

Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: $100

Image via Nike

