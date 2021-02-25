In addition to the “Michigan” Nike Dunk Low reportedly releasing in April, a Michigan State-inspired colorway is also hitting shelves this spring.

New information from @Brandon1an on Twitter revealed that the “Michigan State” Nike Dunk Low is set to release on April 21. The iteration, last available in September 2020 as a high-top, sports a two-toned white and team green palette reminiscent of the MSU Spartans’ team colors but there are no official logos linking this pair to the school.

As of now, this “Michigan State” Nike Dunk Low is set for a release on April 21 for $100 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for an official update in the weeks ahead.

Nike Dunk Low “Michigan State”

Release Date: 04/21/21

Color: White/Team Green-White-Total Orange

Style #: DD1391-101

Price: $100

Image via Brandon1an

