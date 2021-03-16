After dropping the “Dark Curry” style earlier this month, Nike will soon use the inspiration for another Dunk colorway.

Switching things up from the abundance of two-toned color schemes that have released this month is the “Medium Curry” Dunk Low. This pair dons a premium white suede base that’s paired with brown suede overlay panels and a sail Swoosh on the side. Adding to the look are white laces and a brown sock liner, while a white midsole and brown outsole complete the look.

This “Medium Curry” Nike Dunk Low will arrive on March 29 via SNKRS and at select Nike retailers for $110. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Nike Dunk Low “Medium Curry”

Release Date: 03/29/21

Color: Sail/Medium Curry-Fossil

Style #: DD1390-100

Price: $110

Image via Nike

