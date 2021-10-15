At this point, it goes without saying that Nike has no plans to vault the Dunks in the foreseeable future as yet another colorway of the popular silhouette is expected to hit shelves soon.

Retail photos of a new blue-based Dunk Low were shared by @Brandon1an on Twitter today, but just when the sneaker could potentially release is still up in the air. The style is somewhat reminiscent of the Japan-exclusive “Argon” colorway from the early ‘00s, which also featured a blue two-tone color scheme but this pair dons a lighter shade throughout the base of the leather upper and a darker hue covering the overlay panels. Breaking up the look is the white Swoosh branding on both sides along with matching shoelaces. Rounding out the design is a white midsole and solid blue outsole.

As of now, the release details for this Dunk Low have yet to be announced by Nike but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Dunk Low

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Marina Blue/White–Dutch Blue

Style Code: DJ6188-400

Price: $100

Image via Brandon1an

