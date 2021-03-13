The popular Nike Dunk is donning a new colorway on this upcoming pair and it isn’t too hard to distinguish this pair gets its inspiration from.

Official product images of the latest Dunk Low “Lemon Drop” have surfaced and as the name suggests, this bold yellow color scheme is linked to the citrus fruit. The look is executed in a white tumbled leather upper that’s offset by tan suede overlay panels along with sail shoelaces and a matching mesh tongue. The shoe’s signature details are seen on the textured Swoosh branding that resembles the surface of a lemon along with a graphic of the fruit embroidered on the heel. Breaking up the look is a white midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

There’s currently no official release info for this “Lemon Drop” Nike Dunk Low but expect additional news to arrive in the coming weeks.

Nike Dunk Low “Lemon Drop”

Release Date: 2021

Color: Lemon Drop/Opti Yellow/Sail/Zitron

Style #: DJ6902-700

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike