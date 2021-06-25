The Nike Dunk Low continues to roll out in a wide variety of colorways, the latest style revealed being a vibrant take exclusively for women.

Laser Orange is the hue that pops on the overlays, which contrast a sail leather base. The rest of the shoe carries the classic dual-colored blocking Dunks are famous for, including a white midsole and solid orange outsole.

According to SNKRS app, the “Laser Orange” Dunk Lows will release in women’s sizing via The Draw on July 8 for $100.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Laser Orange”
Release Date: 07/08/21
Color: Laser Orange/Laser Orange-Sail
Style #: DD1503-800
Price: $100

