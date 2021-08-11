Nike isn’t done referencing the original “Be True to Your School” series for its latest Dunk releases. After bringing back the “Iowa” Dunk Highs last year, a low-top version of the style will be up for grabs soon.

Today, @Brandon1an on Twitter shared an early look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Iowa” along with info pointing to the shoe’s arrival this fall. The pair, which is often referred to as “Goldenrod,” is dressed in a two-tone black and yellow makeup inspired by the team colors of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

This colorway of the shoe has been reissued a handful of times since its debut in 1985 including as a high-top friends and family exclusive for the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan, which featured a W logo stamped at the heel.

As of now, the official release details for the “Iowa” Dunk Low have yet to be confirmed by Nike but check back soon for updates.

Nike Dunk Low “Iowa”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Black/Goldenrod-White

Style #: DD1391-004

Price: $100

Image via Brandon1an