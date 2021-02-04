In addition to the rescheduled “UNLV” and “Coast” Dunk Lows, a third pair is joining the mid-February releases.

This new makeup is reminiscent of the numerous royal blue Air Jordan 1s, but changes things up with a new “Hyper Cobalt” spin on the Dunk Low silhouette. The leather-based style uses a black base with cobalt blue covering the Swoosh, shoelaces, outsole, and overlay panels. Breaking up the predominantly two-tone colorway and giving these a subtle New York Knicks feel is a lone hit of orange on the insole branding.

Along with the aforementioned pairs, this “Hyper Cobalt” Nike Dunk Low is set for a release on Thursday, Feb. 18 at a retail price of $100 from SNKRS and select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Nike Dunk Low “Hyper Cobalt”

Release Date: 02/18/21

Color: Black/Hyper Cobalt-White

Style #: DD1391-001

Price: $100

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike