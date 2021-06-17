Dunks have been back from the dead for a while now, so it’s only right that Nike adds them to their roster of Halloween sneakers for 2021.

The Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” comes dressed in an all-leather Sail/ Starfish Black color-blocking corresponding to typical All Hallows Eve themed shoes. What makes these stand out are the graphics of eerie eyes scattered across the toe, eyestay and heel. These details on the upper are loud yet subtle as it can only be seen when they glow in the dark. This upper is paired with a sail midsole and glow-in-the-dark outsole. Yet again, Nike demonstrates how committed they can be with themes on their holiday releases.

Nike typically releases Halloween-themed sneakers each year with a recent example including the “Skeleton” Air Force 1.

There is no set-in gravestone release date for these daunting Dunks but expect a release on Nike SNKRS coming this October. Check out another image down below.