The roll out of the Nike Dunk Low continues this summer as another iteration is expected to join the lineup.

Newly leaked images from @Brandon1an on Twitter show a first look at the Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog.” The forthcoming pair looks similar to the recently-released “Photon Dust” women’s colorway as the upper opts for a white leather upper combined with grey overlay panels including on the side’s Swoosh branding. The dual-colored blocking makes its way onto the tooling, featuring a white midsole and a grey outsole.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for this “Grey Fog” Nike Dunk Low but it’s slated to launch sometime this summer at Nike.com and at select retailers for $100. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: White/Grey Fog

Style #: DD1391-103

Price: $100

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an