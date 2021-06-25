The roll out of the Nike Dunk Low continues this summer as another iteration is expected to join the lineup.
Newly leaked images from @Brandon1an on Twitter show a first look at the Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog.” The forthcoming pair looks similar to the recently-released “Photon Dust” women’s colorway as the upper opts for a white leather upper combined with grey overlay panels including on the side’s Swoosh branding. The dual-colored blocking makes its way onto the tooling, featuring a white midsole and a grey outsole.
There’s currently no confirmed release date for this “Grey Fog” Nike Dunk Low but it’s slated to launch sometime this summer at Nike.com and at select retailers for $100. Check back soon for the latest updates.
Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog”
Release Date: Summer 2021
Color: White/Grey Fog
Style #: DD1391-103
Price: $100