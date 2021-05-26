If the barrage of recently-leaked Nike Dunk Low styles isn’t enough for you, a new set of colorways emerges.

Expected to drop before the end of this year are two new “Free 99” Dunk Low colorways with a first look shared by @Yankeekicks on Instagram. The set comes in predominantly white and black-based iterations that are blocked with multi-colored panels while “Free 99” is printed on the footbed. The white pair is equipped with mismatched green and yellow shoelaces while the black version comes with a set of matching black shoelaces. Completing the looks are white midsoles and gum outsoles.

As of now, this set of “Free 99” Nike Dunk Lows is expected to release this year for $120 each, but a specific release date has yet to be announced by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (05/26): Nike has confirmed that the black-based colorway of the “Free.99” Dunk Low is releasing on June 8 via SNKRS for $110 but the brand has not yet shared the release info for the white iteration.

Nike Dunk Low “Free.99”

Release Date: 06/08/21

Color: Black/Dark Chocolate-Copa-Pink Foam

Style #: DH0952-001

Price: $110

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Free.99”

Release Date: 2021

Color: White/Light Chocolate-Roma Green

Style #: DH0952-100

Price: $110

