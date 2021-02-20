After recently reimagining the “City Attack” Dunk High from 1999, Nike is once again revisiting the popular purple color scheme on this upcoming “Flip The Old School” iteration.

Unlike the aforementioned women’s exclusive style, images shared by @US_11 on Twitter show that this Dunk Low includes new elements that aren’t typically featured on Nike Dunk releases. The upper is wrapped in tissue paper featuring an illustration of the silhouette’s original “Be True to Your School” campaign, which is also printed on the footbed. Once the paper is removed, fans are treated to a two-toned purple and white make-up with the color blocking inverted between the right and the left pair. The flipped theme continues with the inverted Swoosh and tongue tag also appearing on the left shoe.

While images of this “Flip the Old School” Nike Dunk Low have surfaced, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike, H/T US 11

