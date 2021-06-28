In addition to the bevy of simple two-tone Dunks that have already made their way to sneaker stores in recent months, Nike appears to also have special-edition pairs lined up.

Pictured here is a previously-unseen Nike Dunk Low makeup that’s designed to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary, which is commonly referred to as the diamond anniversary. The images from @pvasneakers on Instagram show the upcoming pair donning a sail-based upper that is contrasted by red and black overlay panels. The shoe’s standout element is the league’s special 75th-anniversary logo on the tongue tag and a diamond etched into the lace dubrae.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this “NBA 75th Anniversary” Dunk Low is slated to drop sometime in October, but an official release date hasn’t been announced by the brand.

Image via pvasneakers