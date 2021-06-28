In addition to the bevy of simple two-tone Dunks that have already made their way to sneaker stores in recent months, Nike appears to also have special-edition pairs lined up.

Pictured here is a previously-unseen Nike Dunk Low makeup that’s designed to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary, which is commonly referred to as the diamond anniversary. The images from @pvasneakers on Instagram show the upcoming pair donning a sail-based upper that is contrasted by red and black overlay panels. The shoe’s standout element is the league’s special 75th-anniversary logo on the tongue tag and a diamond etched into the lace dubrae. 

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this “NBA 75th Anniversary” Dunk Low is slated to drop sometime in October, but an official release date hasn’t been announced by the brand.

Nike Dunk Low 'NBA 75th Anniversary' Front DD3363-100
Image via pvasneakers
Nike Dunk Low 'NBA 75th Anniversary' DD3363-100 Side
Image via pvasneakers

 