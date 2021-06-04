With Dunk mania reaching heights that haven’t been seen since the mid-2000s, Nike treated fans to a reissue of the three-sneaker “Ugly Duckling” CO.JP set last year. Differentiated from standard Dunks by their use of suede and vibrant tri-tone color blocking, Nike will soon drop a brand-new style with a similar theme.

According to the brand, this “Dusty Olive” Nike Dunk Low pays homage to the CO.JP set with its soft materials and coloring. Well suited for fall but on trend with current colors, the sneaker uses a brown base with olive overlays and contrasting orange accents. It’s a colorway that could have easily fit into the original pack, so fans of the concept will want to take a closer look at these.

Expect the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” to release on June 17 for from SNKRS and select Nike Sportswear retailers for a retail price of $110. This is a $10 increase from the Dunk Low’s usual price of $110.

Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive”

Release Date: 06/17/21

Color: Dusty Olive/Pro Gold

Style #: DH5360-300​​​​​​​

Price: $110

Image via Nike

