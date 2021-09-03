Before the vibrant styles and collaborations of the 2000s, the Nike Dunk Low was mostly known for bold, two-tone colorways that denoted team spirit on the court in the college ranks. In the midst of the more outlandish drops, Nike is serving up a Dunk Low that carries its tradition forth.

Dubbed “Championship Red,” this pair displays white and red leather panels on the upper, with additional hits in the same duo throughout. The look is only offset by bright orange ‘Nike Air’ branding on the insoles.

These are set to drop on Sep. 16 for $100 on the SNKRS app via The Draw.

Nike Dunk Low “Championship Red”

Release Date: 09/16/21

Color: University Red/White-Total Orange

Style #: DD1391-600

Price: $100

Image via Nike

