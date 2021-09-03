Before the vibrant styles and collaborations of the 2000s, the Nike Dunk Low was mostly known for bold, two-tone colorways that denoted team spirit on the court in the college ranks. In the midst of the more outlandish drops, Nike is serving up a Dunk Low that carries its tradition forth.

Dubbed “Championship Red,” this pair displays white and red leather panels on the upper, with additional hits in the same duo throughout. The look is only offset by bright orange ‘Nike Air’ branding on the insoles.

These are set to drop on Sep. 16 for $100 on the SNKRS app via The Draw.

Nike Dunk Low “Championship Red”
Release Date: 09/16/21
Color: University Red/White-Total Orange
Style #: DD1391-600
Price: $100

Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Profile
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Medial
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Top
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Heel
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Sole
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Toe Detail
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Championship Red DD1391-600 Release Date Heel Detail
Image via Nike

 