Nike Dunk releases don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon as the brand has another collegiate-styled colorway coming soon.

The next pair to hit shelves is the women’s exclusive “Aluminum” Dunk High makeup dropping next week. The shoe wears the traditional two-tone color blocking with white leather serving as the base of the upper while light blue hues dress the overlay panels, including on the Swooshes. The “Nike Air” tongue tag and sock liner also appear in blue before a simple white midsole and sold-colored outsole complete the look below.

Priced at $110, the “Aluminum” Nike Dunk High will be released in women’s sizing on Sept. 30 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Nike Dunk High Women’s “Aluminum”

Release Date: 09/30/21

Color: White/Aluminum

Style #: DD1869-107

Price: $110

Image via Nike

