Nike’s ongoing trend of turning its recently-released Dunks into second drops by dressing the colorway as its High or Low counterpart continues with this upcoming Dunk High.

Newly leaked photos from @Brandon1an on Twitter show the popular Dunk High dressed in a simple black and white color blocking. White leather serves as the base of the shoe while contrasting black overlay panels appear from the toe box to the heel counter including on the Swoosh branding and shoelaces. Unlike its low-top counterpart that dropped last month, this forthcoming pair switches things up with red hits appearing on the tongue tag. The simple execution continues with the white midsole and a black outsole.

According to the account, this Nike Dunk High is slated to hit shelves in either May or June, but the release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Dunk High

Release Date: 2021

Color: White/Black-University Red

Style #: DD1869-103

Price: $110

Image via Brandon1an

