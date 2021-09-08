Around this time last year, Nike introduced the Dunk Low Disrupt that’s designed specifically for women. Continuing that trend of updating the popular model for female sneaker fans is this Dunk High dropping soon.

The new version of the popular model, dubbed Nike Dunk High Up, features dual overlay panels on the upper to give it an exaggerated look. The shoe also features a mini embroidered Swoosh on the lateral side atop of the traditional branding along with an extended midsole that sits underneath. According to the brand, the Dunk High Up’s inaugural “Iron Purple” colorway wears sail and grey hues as a nod to the first higher education college for women while purple and emerald accents pay homage to the women’s suffrage movement as well as the Roman deity Minerva.

The “Iron Purple” Nike Dunk High Up will be released via SNKRS on Sept. 21 and will retail for $120.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike