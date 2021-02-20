After bringing back the classic “Syracuse” Dunk Low last year, Nike is sticking with Syracuse University for the next Dunk release.

The brand confirmed in January that the “Syracuse” Nike Dunk High from the original ‘85 “Be True To Your School” series is returning in March as part of the model’s Spring ‘21 lineup. The style wears a two-toned white and orange make-up inspired by the school’s team colors but no official logos appear on the shoe. The high-top version of the “Syracuse” Dunks last released in 2016 alongside several collegiate-inspired colorways.

According to Nike, the latest reissue of the “Syracuse” Dunk High is expected to release on March 10 on Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear stockists. Stick with Sole Collector for official updates in the weeks ahead.

Nike Dunk High “Syracuse”

Release Date: 03/10/2021

Color: White/Orange Blaze

Style #: DD1399-101

Price: $120

Image via Nike

