It’s been a big year for the Los Angeles Lakers not only on the basketball court, but also in the sneaker space. Hot on the heels of LeBron James’ “Home Team” Air Max 95 release comes news of another Lakers-themed Nike style dropping soon.

Thanks to @J23app on Twitter, we’re learning that the Lakers’ signature purple and gold color palette is coming to the Dunk High. Instead of the model’s traditional leather build, this release opts for the PRM EMB variation of the Dunk featuring a combination of mesh and leather on the upper with Nike branding in the Lakers’ signature typeface on the heel.

According to the account, readers can expect this Lakers-inspired Dunk High to release on April 29 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Check out a closer look at the pair below.

Nike Dunk High PRM EMB “Lakers”

Release Date: 04/29/21

Color: Black/Opti Yellow/Court Purple/White

Style #: DH0642-001

Price: $N/A

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike