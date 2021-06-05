Nike Sportswear is currently in one of those sweet spots where it doesn’t have to do too much to win in the market. That’s not to say that the brand is putting forth minimal effort, but finding success in bringing back simple two-tone Dunks probably makes the job a bit easier in between. The latest example is the resurfacing of the “Villanova” Dunk High, which will apparently hit retail sometime this summer.

The original ‘86 Be True To Your School colorway features the familiar white leather base, contrasting dark overlay execution. In this case, those overlays are Midnight Navy, which also works the laces, branding and outsole.

Priced at $110, the “Midnight Navy” (or “Villanova”) Dunk High will hit retailers sometime this summer. Keep it locked for official details in the weeks ahead.

Image via brandon1an

Image via brandon1an