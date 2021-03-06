As hot as Nike’s retro Dunk model currently is, the energy around it is nothing new. The Peter Moore-designed sneaker dropped first in 1985 and has lived countless retro lives since. Known before its launch as the College Color High, the Dunk came in seven original “Be True to Your School” colorways tied to top Nike-affiliated universities.

Those kind of colorways, like the Michigan one shown here, have been consistent in the different eras of the Dunk’s retro catalog. The pair shown is a 2016 retro that arrived when interest in the silhouette was quiet compared to where it’s currently at. The sneaker sold at a retail price of $120 and currently goes for well over $300 on the secondary market.

This unboxing of the “Michigan” Nike Dunk High, which was somewhat overlooked when it last released, comes with visuals of another exciting pair but you’ll have to watch until the end to see what’s inside that custom box.