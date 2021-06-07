Nike continues to bring back classic Dunk styles from its original “Be True to Your School” lineup with the latest pair honoring one of the most prestigious college basketball programs.

Shown here is a reissue of the Nike Dunk High “Kentucky” in its classic color scheme of white and game royal and as the colorway suggests, the style is inspired by the University of Kentucky’s team hues. Not much time has passed since the brand dropped the “Kentucky” Dunk in its low-cut iteration last March. Similar to the recent pair, no official school logos appear on the shoe.

As of now, a release date for the latest reissue of the “Kentucky” Dunk High has yet to be announced by Nike.

Nike Dunk High “Kentucky’

Release Date: 2021

Color: White/Game Royal

Style #: DD1399-102

Price: $120

Image via Nike

