In addition to reissuing several original colorways this year, Nike will soon drop a new iteration of the Dunk that looks like they could’ve been part of the initial release back in the 1980s.

Official Nike product images have surfaced of a new grey makeup of the Dunk High that’s received a vintage look. The leather upper features a two-tone color blocking in grey with a lighter shade of the hue dressing the base of the shoe and a darker hue covering the overlay panels. Breaking up the look are contrasting black shoelaces while an aged treatment appears in the form of sail-colored midsoles as compared to a majority of the recent releases that appeared in white.

As of now, a release date for this iteration of the Dunk High hasn’t been announced by Nike but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

