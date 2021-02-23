Nike Dunk releases for next year are starting to pile up, with the latest pair to surface designated for the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Official images have hit for the forthcoming Dunk High “All-Star,” which features a translucent patch at the heel counter confirming the shoe’s association around next year’s NBA All-Star festivities scheduled to be held in Indianapolis, IN. The shoe wears the traditional two-tone color blocking boasting a mint green leather upper with contrasting black patent leather overlays, including on the Swoosh. The look is finished off with a white midsole and a black outsole.

As of now, the official release details for this Nike Dunk High “All-Star” have yet to be announced by the brand.

UPDATE (02/23): Nike confirms that the “Barely Green” Dunk High for the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend is releasing on March 9 via SNKRS for $110.

Nike Dunk High “Barely Green”

Release Date: 03/09/21

Color: Barely Green/Black-White

Style #: DD1398-300

Price: $110

Image via Nike

