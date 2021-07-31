Following this week’s introduction of the Dunk High 1985 courtesy of a collaboration with Undercover, the original version of the popular model will continue to make its way to retailers including these two new colorways.

Official Nike product images of two new “Acid Wash” styles of the Dunk High 1985 surfaced this week. As the name suggests, an acid wash graphic covers the overlay panels of the uppers with one pair donning a sail-based color scheme and the other comes predominantly in red. Both styles maintain the original Dunk High shape from ‘85 as seen with the ankle collar and vintage-inspired tooling. Images also show that each pair will come packaged in OG-styled boxes for nostalgia.

As of now, there are currently no release details available for the upcoming Nike Dunk High 1985 “Acid Wash” pack but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via Nike

