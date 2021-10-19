After delivering the Lucha Libre-inspired collection last month, Nike will keep the celebrations of Mexican culture going for its next release.

Today, the Swoosh unveiled the its new Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) collection, which references a two-day Mexican holiday where family and friends gather to pay respects and remember loved ones who have passed away. The capsule will include a new colorway of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Mid with each pair decorated with colors and graphics linked to the holiday, along with the phrase “Siempre Familia” featured on both pairs.

In addition to the sneakers, this collection will include matching apparel like a bomber jacket and various t-shirts.

The 2021 Nike Día de Muertos collection will be released via SNKRS on Oct. 24 in Mexico, on the Nike App in Mexico on Oct. 26, and at Nike retailers globally on Oct. 29.

