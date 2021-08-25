Earlier this year, Nike revisited its “Vote Back” program from 2016 on SNKRS that allowed sneaker fans to vote on the best player-exclusive style that LeBron James has worn throughout his NBA career. Now, the Swoosh is once again asking for the public’s help in determining what shoe is the best from another iconic set of sneakers.

This time, the brand is shifting its focus to the CO.JP line, which was a set of styles that were designed and released in Japan during the late ‘90s to the early ‘00s. At the time of writing, round 1 of voting is currently live for 16 of the most popular CO.JP releases and will remain open for 9 more hours. Some of the highlights from this series include the “Sakura” Air Force 1 from 2005, Atmos’ Air Force 1 collab from 2001, and the Air Max 1B from 2002, among many others.

It’s worth noting that Nike didn’t specifically label this poll as part of the “Vote Back” program but simply as the “CO.JP Tournament,” which could indicate the top vote-getter may not necessarily be re-released in the future. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

