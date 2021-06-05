Inspired by the idea that sport can be the setting for radical inclusivity, while also celebrating the stories, backgrounds and orientations of every individual, Nike unveils its 2021 “Be True” sneaker collection.

This year’s collection consists of the Infinity React Run 2, Blazer ‘77 Low, Air Max Pre Day, and All Out Utility Slide. Each pair not only features rainbow accents, but comes with nine different LGBTQIA+ flags in patch form that can be applied to the shoes. The flags are also depicted on a matching t-shirt.

The “Be True” collection releases June 7 in North America and globally June 15 through nike.com, Nike stores and apps and at select retailers.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike