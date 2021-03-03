After getting a preview of the Kyrie 7s and KD 13s last month, Nike Basketball has revealed a full look at the sneakers releasing for this weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities.

On top of the aforementioned silhouettes, the All-Star-themed collection will also include a new LeBron 18, PG 5, and Zoom Freak 2 colorway, all releasing soon. According to the brand, each one pays tribute to the respective signature athlete’s support of using sustainable resources and how they are playing for future generations.

The LeBron 18 wears a blue-tinted color scheme that’s inspired by the unpolluted air athletes need to breathe when they’re hooping, while the Kyrie 7 references Kyrie Irving’s commitment to healthy living. The teal-based PG 5 colorway draws inspiration from various rivers and lakes as a reminder to protect our planet’s most precious resources, while the KD 13 serves as a nod to clean electric energy. Lastly, the Zoom Freak 2 in the collection represents the notion of recycling with a bold purple color scheme.

Nike Basketball’s “Play for the Future” collection for this year’s All-Star event is releasing on March 7 at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers while the Zoom Freak 2 will be dropping on March 12. The styles retail for $120 to $225.

