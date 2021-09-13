Nike is giving Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon sneaker a sustainable upgrade. Today, the Swoosh unveiled the Air Zoom Alphafly Next Nature, and the shoe is built with its sustainable Move to Zero initiative in mind.

According to Nike, this “Nature” version of the performance-driven running shoe features a Flyknit upper that’s crafted with 3D-printed FlyPrint to help reduce waste. One of the major changes between this pair to its predecessor is the ZoomX foam midsole, which is made with 70 percent foam scraps, as well as the carbon fiber plate, Zoom Air pods and rubber outsole all made from recycled contents.

“We don’t want to be about making shiny objects — we wanted to set our concept car as the intent for how we think about performance and sustainability,” says Rachel Bull, the Senior Footwear Product Director for Nike Running. “Putting a sustainable focus on our fastest marathon shoe also means we need all hands on deck for it to work, from our teams in design to material sourcing to manufacturing.”

A release date for the Air Zoom Alphafly Next Nature was not yet revealed. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

