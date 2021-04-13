World-renowned auction house Sotheby’s has acquired another one-of-a-kind sneaker, and the latest pair that’s going up for sale is an original Nike Air Yeezy 1 sample from 2008.

This specific shoe was worn by Kanye West during his emotional performance of his songs Hey Mama and Stronger on the ‘08 Grammy Awards. It’s also worth noting that the performance was the first time that Nike and West revealed the Air Yeezy 1 to the public, which became the first shoe the brand created for an artist rather than an athlete.

The sample shoe that was designed by both West and industry vet Mark Smith features a soft black leather combined with various perforations throughout the upper, while a subtle Swoosh branding appears on the heel counter. The pair also comes with a custom wooden box featuring etchings throughout the surface done by Smith.

Sotheby’s is currently valuing this Nike Air Yeezy 1 sample at $1 million and is the most expensive sneaker that the auction house has received so far. The shoe will only be available for direct purchase via a private sale with those interested asked to submit offers directly to Sotheby’s for consideration.

Image via Sotheby's

