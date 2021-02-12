The “Scream Green” Air Huarache and “Neo Teal” Air Structure Triax 91 are both expected to make a huge comeback this year, but that’s not all that’s releasing on the retro front for Nike Sportswear.

Scheduled to return for the first time ever is the Nike Air Tuned Max, a running-inspired model that originally released in 1999 and has been absent from sneaker shelves since. Not only is the shoe receiving a reissue but will be returning in its original color scheme featuring a black-based mesh upper that’s paired with iridescent overlays. The shoe’s standout design is the Tuned Air unit.

Grime artist Skepta referenced this Air Tuned Max colorway for his Air Max 97 collaboration in 2017.

As of now, a release date for this Nike Air Tuned Max retro has yet to be confirmed by Nike, but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (02/12): Official Nike.com product images of this year’s Nike Air Tuned Max retro has surfaced, which suggests that the model’s return could be imminent. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Air Tuned Max

Release Date: 2021

Color: Black/Celery/Dark Charcoal

Style #: CV6984-001

Price: $170

