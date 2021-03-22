In addition to the Air Huarache returning in its original “Scream Green” colorway soon, another cult classic style from Nike is joining in on the 30th-anniversary celebrations.

The Nike Structure Triax 91 debuted in 1991 in a bold teal and infrared colorway and was the first sneaker the brand introduced for its Structure series, which was a running line created to help runners who overpronate thanks to the use of a slightly wider and flatter sole. This pair sports a white mesh upper that’s contrasted by black suede overlays while teal and infrared hits appear on the Swoosh, eyelets, and tongue.

While images of the shoe have surfaced, there’s currently no release info available for this Nike Air Structure Triax 91 retro.

UPDATE (03/22): Nike has confirmed that the classic “Neo Teal” Air Structure Triax 91 is returning on March 30 in celebration of the model’s 30th anniversary. The shoe will be released via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $120.

Nike Air Structure Triax 91 “Neo Teal”

Release Date: 03/30/21

Color: Summit White/Neo Teal-Black-Infrared

Style #: CV3492-100

Price: $120

Image via Nike

