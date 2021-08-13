Although the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Nike Air Presto have officially ended, additional colorways of the classic model continue to release including this mismatched pair coming soon.

Official Nike product images of a “What The”-inspired Air Presto have surfaced, revealing elements pulled from the models’ original 13 colorways. Each of the classic makeups is used to decorate a different part of the shoe including the “Lightning” graphic across the upper of the right shoe, the “Shady Milkman” style featured of the left cage and “Brutal Honey” on the right. The number 20 also appears on the footbed of the left shoe, which suggests that this pair could have originally been slated to drop last year for its 20th anniversary.

This also isn’t the first time the Swoosh gave the Presto a mismatched look. Readers may remember the “Greedy” makeup that was released in 2016.

As of now, a release date for this “What The” Nike Air Presto has yet to be announced by the brand, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

