This year, Nike will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Mowabb by bringing back the model in some of its most iconic styles.

Official Nike product images of this year’s forthcoming Air Mowabb retro styles have arrived, which shows the “Birch” makeup that last re-released in 2015, as well as the “Gravity Purple” iteration returning to shelves for the first time ever. This shoe was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in 1991 as part of the Swoosh’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) outdoor line and it features similar design elements to the Nike Air Huarache that debuted the same year as seen with the neoprene ankle collar and heel counter.

There’s currently no release info available for the return of the Nike Air Mowabb but grab a closer look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the months ahead.

Image via Nike