The observance of Air Max Day (March 26) is just a week away and Nike has begun unveiling what’s dropping for the brand-created holiday this year, including the debut of a new Air Max sneaker.

Today, the Swoosh has officially unveiled the Air Max Pre-Day. According to the brand, this model blends the late-1970s and modern-day design aesthetics as seen with the shoe’s throwback Waffle look while crafted with its current sustainable innovations. This is achieved by incorporating recycled materials including recycled polyester and synthetic suede covering the upper. The shoe’s standout detail is the tooling, which includes a portion of the midsole hollowed-out to showcase the entire air unit along with a portion of the outsole using Nike’s Grind rubber made from repurposed foams.

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day debuts on March 26 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $130.

