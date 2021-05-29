Nike has reportedly dug into its extensive basketball vault to reissue NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first signature sneaker next year.

Per @bubblekoppe, a trusted source of early information when it comes to Nike releases, the Air Max Penny 1 is set to be retroed in its original “Orlando” colorway in 2022. Although there’s been an abundance of new colorways that dropped in the last few years, the “Orlando” makeup has not released since 2011. As the name suggests, the Orlando Magics’ team hues of black, white, and royal blue inspire the color scheme.

Due to its far-off launch date, no images have yet leaked of the forthcoming reissue but the shoe is expected to be an exact reproduction of the original release.

There’s currently no release date available for the “Orlando” Nike Air Max Penny 1 retro but the shoe is reportedly returning sometime next year but a launch date has not been confirmed by the Swoosh. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the months ahead.