Through years of Penny Hardaway’s retro sneaker releases, one question has remained: when will Nike bring back the original “Home” colorway of the Air Max Penny 1? As of now, the elusive sneaker only exists in its original form, which was released in 1996 and is almost impossible to wear in its 25-year condition. That will reportedly change sometime next year.

According to BubbleKoppe, the ‘Home’ Air Max Penny 1 joins the ‘Away’ colorway on next year’s launch calendar. Known for its cleanliness, the shoe is white-based and features Orlando-inspired details such as a pinstriped tongue and royal blue hits on the tongue, Swooshes, pull-tabs, heel logo and Max Air unit. Hardaway wore the colorway during the 1995-1996 season.

An official release date hasn’t been announced for the “Home” Air Max Penny 1. We’ll keep you updated as new details are revealed.

Image via Barry Gossage/Getty

Original ‘Home’ Air Max Penny 1, Image via Nike

