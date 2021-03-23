Air Max Day 2021 is almost here, and ahead of the event, Nike is continuing to share plans for the celebration. In addition to sneaker releases that include the debut of the Air Max Pre-Day, this year’s celebration will also revolve around a new virtual experience.

The brand has confirmed it will be hosting a day-long immersive Air Max Day Worldwide event taking place on March 26. Some of the activities that fans can expect from the platform include creative workshops, panels, product drops, as well as special guest appearances, and musical performances. While this is a global event, the brand confirmed that some of the notable cities that it will be highlighting include Istanbul, Barcelona, Milan, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Chicago, New York, and Shanghai.

In addition to Air Max Day Worldwide, SNKRS Live will also be hosting various Air Max-focused conversations with Nike collaborators and designers. Readers looking to participate in the Air Max Day Worldwide event can sign up here.