Nike is bringing another classic Air Max style out of the vault with the upcoming reissue of an original Air Max BW.

This week, official Nike product images of the Air Max BW “Persian Violet” have surfaced suggesting that the is making its return soon. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the shoe debuted in 1991 and gets its BW or “Big Window” name from the large Air Max unit in the midsole. The rest of the shoe dons the original black, white and Persian Violet color scheme with mesh serving as the base of the upper that’s coupled with leather and suede overlay panels for the mudguard.

Official release details for this year’s reissue of the “Persian Violet” Air Max BW have yet to be announced by the brand but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet”

Release Date: 2021

Color: Black/Persian Violet/White

Style #: DJ6124-001

Price: $140

Image via Nike