Nike has been releasing women’s Air Max 97s coated in Swarovski crystals for a few year now and the brand is still finding ways to make the shimmery style look fresh.

After referencing the OG “Silver Bullet” colorway on the first Swaorski Air Max 97 in 2017, the silver-based look returns with a twist next week. The color blocking and details remain the same as the aforementioned “Silver Bullet” pair, but swaps the red accents and branding with a Polar Blue shade. Everything else, from the metallic upper to the white segments of the outsole remain the same, which should appease fans of the OG look.

In Nike’s original marketing for the Swarovski Air Max 97, it touted that the shoe used a total of 55,690 individual crystals to complete the look, although that number is not mentioned in the description for this new pair.

Like previous Swarovski Air Max 97s, this Polar Blue colorway comes with a premium price tag of $400. The sneakers will drop in women’s sizing from SNKRS on Thursday, March 25.

Nike Air Max 97 Swarovski “Polar Blue”

Release Date: 03/25/21

Color: Metallic Silver/Polar Blue-Black

Style #: DH2504-001​​​​​​​

Price: $400

Image via Nike

